DAZN app to launch on Sky Stream and Sky Glass in 2024 

Sports streaming service DAZN is bringing its app to Sky’s devices in the UK and Ireland from next year.

The app will be available on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q, bringing users access to a raft of football, boxing and MMA fixtures, including DAZN’s Pay Per View content.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: “This is excellent news for both DAZN and Sky customers. It makes it even easier to access the DAZN app in the UK and Ireland, with all the great boxing and combat sports that we are so well-known for, as well as top-level women’s football, the Saudi Pro League and much more.

“DAZN’s distribution strategy is to be as accessible to as many sports fans as possible, and Sky’s great technology through Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream, will help us get into more homes across the UK and Ireland, so even more people can discover the sports entertainment universe we are working hard to create.”