DAZN confirms five-year deal with Matchroom

Sports streamer DAZN has confirmed details of its tie-up with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom, news of which first leaked last month.

The five-year deal will make DAZN the global home of Matchroom’s stable of fighters and will see at least 16 Matchroom UK fights available to subscribers in the UK and Ireland each year.

It also expands the existing DAZN and Matchroom partnerships across the U.S., Italy and Spain, with more events planned in these countries, and ensures all Matchroom UK events will remain available to fight fans on DAZN in the U.S.

The first output from the deal will be the return of the Matchroom Fight Camp series spanning three back-to-back weekends from July 31st.

Details of fights, including highly-anticipated domestic, European and World title match-ups, will be confirmed “in due course”.

The £1.99 subscription offer first announced at the time of DAZN’s UK launch will remain in place for new subscribers throughout the three-week Matchroom Fight Camp series.

DAZN Co-CEO James Rushton said: “Game. Changed. This historic deal builds on the success and momentum of our long-term partnership with Matchroom around the world and solidifies DAZN at the forefront of the global sports streaming era.

“Together, we are committed to building the new home of boxing in the UK and Ireland while continuing to grow the global home of boxing in a way that matches today’s evolving viewing habits and brings fans all over the world more of the most premium live action, more round-the-clock global storytelling, and more broadcast and content innovations – only on DAZN.”

Eddie Hearn said: “We have made the monumental decision to sign a historic 5-year deal with sports streaming giant DAZN. This means that our UK events will now be broadcast live on DAZN along with all Matchroom shows across the world.

“Pushing the boundaries is something we will always continue to do and we needed a partner that shared our vision for boxing, and who was also willing to make the investment to make those dreams a reality.

“This is also an amazing opportunity for our newly formed production and content business, Matchroom Media, who will now be responsible for live production across our events, working in close collaboration with DAZN and enabling us to form a cradle to grave mindset across inception to completion of our shows so we can deliver the live event experience to the viewer in the narrative and style in which we have built it.

“As we continue Matchroom’s expansion worldwide, this new deal will enable us to further cement DAZN as THE unrivalled global home of boxing. Our aim, alongside DAZN, is to create the biggest and best live fight nights and deliver a viewing experience that is truly game-changing.”