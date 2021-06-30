DAZN scoops UEFA Women’s Champions League rights in multi-year deal

Sports streamer DAZN has acquired global rights to the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the next four seasons.

DAZN will be the sole outlet for the competition globally, with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa, where it has clips and highlights rights, and China and its territories.

The company has also struck a deal with YouTube that will make the competition live and free for fans around the world for the first time

For the first two seasons (2021-23), fans will be able to watch live and on demand all 61 matches from the group stage onwards on DAZN and free on DAZN’s YouTube channel. For the last two seasons (2023-25), all 61 matches will be live on DAZN while 19 matches will be made available for free on DAZN’s YouTube channel.

James Rushton, Co-CEO, DAZN Group: “DAZN is thrilled to be the new global broadcaster for UEFA Women’s Champions League and cannot wait to work with YouTube and Google to bring fans closer to the game and shine a brighter light on its stars than ever before.

“DAZN was founded with a vision of making premium sports more accessible, and what’s more accessible than centralised rights for the first time and all matches free on YouTube? Overnight, this will make the best women’s football easier to watch around the world than ever before.

“Along the way, we look forward to elevating live broadcast production, extending existing DAZN content franchises, and unveiling new shows that showcase the breadth and brilliance of women’s football.”

Cécile Frot-Coutaz, Head of EMEA, YouTube: “YouTube is the global go-to destination for premium, diverse and relevant content. The pandemic has created a lot of uncertainty for sport but particularly for women’s sport.

“We are therefore honoured to be able to partner with DAZN and UEFA to bring the UWCL games to fans all over the world, live and for free on YouTube. We are excited to be able to bring the power of YT’s platform to the UEFA Women’s Champions League and help women’s football connect with new and existing fans the world over.”

Nadine Kessler, Chief of Women’s Football, UEFA: “This deal is a first for women’s football as this partnership between UEFA and DAZN and YouTube will make sure that the UEFA Women’s Champions League can be seen by the fans, by all the people who love this game, wherever they are on the globe.

“Such visibility changes everything, as the best female players and best women’s teams in the world can inspire more young girls and boys to fall in love with this sport.

“Together we are all bringing women’s football to the world and everyone who will tune in will truly make a difference to something bigger.”