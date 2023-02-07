DAZN scores 10 year deal to sell NFL Game Pass to international fans

Sports streamer DAZN has struck a ten year deal to deliver NFL Game Pass International to fans around the world – excluding China – beginning with the 2023 season.

Game Pass will be retailed through the DAZN app, which is available on a range of smart TVs and connected devices, either as a standalone subscription or an add-on to an existing DAZN subscription.

The NFL says access to the streamer’s direct-to-consumer platform will allow it to “grow and engage new audiences over the next decade, building on its growing international fan community. “

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said: “Growing the NFL globally is a key strategic priority for the League and our 32 Clubs. We are excited to partner with DAZN to help us accelerate this effort.

“Our goal has always been to make our games available to as many fans as possible, and we are confident that DAZN’s innovative viewing experience technology will best serve millions of viewers around the world while also engaging a new generation of international NFL fans.”

“The NFL is the premier sports media property, and DAZN is incredibly excited that they have chosen us as their international partner,” DAZN CEO Shay Segev said.

“DAZN is the only company that is single-mindedly focused on delivering the very best digital experience for sports fans worldwide and I am confident that we will deliver a superb experience for NFL fans, while helping the league engage new markets and demographics in the sporting phenomenon that is NFL.

“We can’t wait to bring all the drama, passion and excitement that the NFL is renowned for to our customers as we continue to build the ultimate global destination for sports fans.”