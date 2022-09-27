DAZN strikes deal to buy Eleven Sports

Sports streamer DAZN is to buy the Eleven Group’s global sports businesses in a deal which will boost its top tier rights holdings and expand its reach.

Once completed, the transaction will make DAZN a major international football broadcaster, including in women’s football where it’ll will hold the world’s biggest portfolio of women’s football content including the UEFA Women’s Champions League, Liga F in Spain, the English FA Women’s Super League and the Women’s FA Cup, and Japanese WE League.

The combined entity will also be a major broadcaster of top football leagues in Portugal and Belgium and enjoy an enhanced presence in Italy, Spain, Taiwan and other Southeast Asian markets.

Shay Segev, CEO, DAZN Group, said: “The acquisition adds scale to our business. It is a big step forward in our mission to be the leading global sports platform.

“I have a great deal of respect for what Andrea, Marc and the team have achieved and look forward to working with them as we further expand our ambitions. Together we form the strongest and most credible management team in the sector.

“DAZN has invested in building a revolutionary digital sports platform, where fans can enjoy the full range of interactive sport entertainment. We are looking forward to expanding these capabilities to new markets as well as leveraging Eleven’s capabilities in DAZN.”

Marc Watson, CEO Eleven Group, said: “We see DAZN as the future of digital sports broadcasting and the ideal home for Eleven.

“Sport is global entertainment and joining with DAZN will be transformative, allowing us to access greater economies of scale and a global platform for our talented team. We couldn’t be more excited about this deal, and I’m really looking forward to working with Shay and the team at DAZN.”