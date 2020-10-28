DAZN to launch in UK on December 1st

Sports streaming service DAZN has confirmed it will expand to more than 200 countries and territories, including the UK, from December 1st with an initial price of £1.99 per month or less in all new markets.

To mark the expansion the service will offer two weekends of back-to-back boxing: On December 5th America’s Ryan Garcia takes on British 2012 Olympic gold medalist Luke Campbell, while a week later heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua defends his titles against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev.

Subscribers will also be able to watch an archive of classic fights, features and a slate of original programming.

DAZN says its app will be available globally on smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs, smart TVs, streaming sticks and game consoles.

“From the UK to Mexico to Australia, we’ve seen an encouraging level of interest in our key events since first launching in 2016,” said Joseph Markowski.

“We’re looking forward to introducing the DAZN platform around the world this December with an exciting schedule of fights.”