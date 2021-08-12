DAZN to stream Women’s International Champions on YouTube

Sports streamer DAZN has announced a deal to broadcast next week’s Women’s International Champions Cup (WICC) live in over 120 countries and territories worldwide, including the UK.

All four matches from the tournament will be available on the DAZN app for mobiles, streaming boxes, consoles and smart TVs, plus via its new YouTube channel dedicated to women’s football.

The full schedule of events is:

Wed., Aug. 18, 8:30 p.m. ET: Olympique Lyonnais vs. FC Barcelona

Wed., Aug. 18, 11:00 p.m. ET: Portland Thorns FC vs. Houston Dash

Sat., Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m. ET: 3 rd Place Match – American Team vs. European Team

Place Match – American Team vs. European Team Sat., Aug. 21, 10:00 p.m. ET: 1st Place Match – American Team vs. European Team

“We are thrilled to have secured the rights to the Women’s International Champions Cup, which features two of the best teams from the National Women’s Soccer League going up against two fierce rivals from the UEFA Women’s Champions League,” said James Rushton, Co-CEO, DAZN Group.

“At DAZN, we are deeply committed to growing women’s football and women’s sport overall by bringing more visibility to elite competitions, such as the WICC, than ever before; that’s why making next week’s tournament available on DAZN as well as on YouTube for free was a no-brainer, to reach even more existing and new fans alike with what’s sure to be two epic days of action.”

The WICC will be available live and on demand with English language commentary as well as French and Spanish commentary for those respective matchups.