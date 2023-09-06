Dazzler confirms UK release for Fist of the Condor

Action star Marko Zaror (John Wick 4) stars in Fist of the Condor which is being released on Blu-ray and DVD plus via digital retailers on October 2nd by Dazzler Media.

Synopsis:

Upon the empire’s fall to invading conquistadors, the 16th-century Incas quickly concealed a sacred manual containing the secrets behind their deadly fighting technique.

But after centuries of careful safeguarding, the manual is again at risk of falling into the wrong hands, leaving its rightful guardian to battle the world’s greatest assassins to protect the ancient secrets within.