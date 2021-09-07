Dazzler Media announces UK release for Full Bloom

Dazzler Media will release critically acclaimed World War II-era boxing drama In Full Bloom on DVD and through Digital retailers from 4th October.

Set in post-World War II Tokyo, undefeated Japanese boxing champion Masahiro (Yusuke Ogasawara) trains in the winter wilderness for his upcoming battle against American challenger Clint Sullivan (Tyler Wood).

Sullivan, who’s haunted by memories of his time in the war, must overcome the Yakuza’s warrior-like influence to prepare for the showdown.

