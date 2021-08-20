DCD Rights and Runtime Media bring Bridezillas channel to Pluto TV and Samsung TV Plus

DCD Rights is bringing a free Bridezillas channel to Samsung TV Plus and Pluto-TV, with additional platform deals set to be announced “shortly”.

The channel will feature the more than 200 episodes from the hit reality series and is being established with digital channel operator Runtime Media which has launched leading digital channels in the US, Spain, Mexico and Brazil.

The partnership with DCD Rights marks the company’s first launch in the UK and is part of its global expansion of new streaming products.

Nicky Davies Williams, CEO, comments “Bridezillas is a phenomenal multi-series franchise which is hugely popular in the UK.

“We decided that a customized channel would be an excellent way to ensure that fans of the show were able to easily access their favourite episodes free-to-air, whenever they wanted.

“It’s also a great opportunity for those who haven’t already become dedicated followers to find their way to the series.”

Arman Oner, Founder and CEO of Runtime remarked “Being that Bridezillas is such a well-known and successful series, we are beyond thrilled to be offering the new, bingeable channel to both our platform partners and fans alike in the UK”.

Bridezillas is produced by September Films for WE TV in the US, and latterly by one of WE TV production divisions in a longstanding format deal brokered through DCD Rights.

“When we launched Bridezillas as a series almost 20 years ago, we had no idea that we would ultimately contribute a word to the dictionary and a particular state of mind to our collective consciousness,” said Theresa Patiri, Senior Vice President of production and Business Affairs for WE TV.

“We also did not know that we would be creating one of the most successful and long-lived franchises in the history of reality television. We are so thrilled by this new distribution and can’t wait for viewers in the United Kingdom to experience this iconic and unforgettable series on a new array of advanced platforms.”

ITV Be currently airs first run series of Bridezillas.