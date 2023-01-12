DC’s Legion of Super-Heroes comes to Blu-ray and digital retailers next month 

Supergirl ventures to the 31st century in Legion of Super-Heroes, an all-new, feature-length DC Universe Movie coming to Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Download starting 6th February 2023 from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Synopsis:

Welcome to the 31st century and the Legion Academy, where a new generation hones their powers with hopes of joining the Legion of Super-Heroes.

Devastated by tragedy, Supergirl struggles to adjust to her new life on Earth. Taking her cousin Superman’s advice, Supergirl leaves their space-time to attend the Academy.

There, she quickly makes new friends, as well as a new enemy with old ties: Brainiac 5. But a nefarious plot lurks in the shadows – the mysterious group known as the Dark Circle seeks a powerful weapon held in the Academy’s vault.

Meg Donnelly (American Housewife) and Harry Shum Jr. (Crazy Rich Asians) lead the cast as the voices of Supergirl/Kara and Brainiac 5. Joining them are Darren Criss (Glee), Matt Bomer (Doom Patrol) and Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) reprise their roles as Superman, The Flash and Batman, respectively.

Blu-ray and Digital Download Special Features: