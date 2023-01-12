DC’s Legion of Super-Heroes comes to Blu-ray and digital retailers next month 

Supergirl ventures to the 31st century in Legion of Super-Heroes, an all-new, feature-length DC Universe Movie coming to Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Download starting 6th February 2023 from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.
Synopsis:
Welcome to the 31st century and the Legion Academy, where a new generation hones their powers with hopes of joining the Legion of Super-Heroes.
Devastated by tragedy, Supergirl struggles to adjust to her new life on Earth. Taking her cousin Superman’s advice, Supergirl leaves their space-time to attend the Academy.
There, she quickly makes new friends, as well as a new enemy with old ties: Brainiac 5. But a nefarious plot lurks in the shadows – the mysterious group known as the Dark Circle seeks a powerful weapon held in the Academy’s vault.
Meg Donnelly (American Housewife) and Harry Shum Jr. (Crazy Rich Asians) lead the cast as the voices of Supergirl/Kara and Brainiac 5. Joining them are Darren Criss (Glee), Matt Bomer (Doom Patrol) and Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) reprise their roles as Superman, The Flash and Batman, respectively.
Blu-ray and Digital Download Special Features:
- The Legion Behind The Legion (New Featurette) – It took a heroic effort from a legion of writers, artists, animators and filmmakers to bring Legion of Super-Heroes to life. In this featurette, filmmakers and stars give us a deep dive into the making of the movie, from the original story idea through character development and final animation.
- Meet the Legionnaires (New Featurette) – There are dozens and dozens of Legion members, many of whom are featured in Legion of Super-Heroes. Who made the cut, and why? Lucky for us, the filmmakers are here to introduce us to each one – and give us some background on who they are, and why they’re important to the movie.
- Brainiac Attack: The Intellect Behind the Super-Villain (New Featurette) – In Legion of Super-Heroes, Brainiac 5 proves himself to be the pinnacle of all Brainiac iterations, but how did he become that way? In this featurette, filmmakers explain what we should we know about the 4 Brainiacs who came before him, and how – and why – Brainiac 5 chose his own path.
- Down to Earth: The Story of Supergirl (New Featurette) – Supergirl’s narrow escape from Krypton and her arrival on Earth is just the beginning of our story (literally). In this featurette, filmmakers explain why they chose to center Legion of Super-Heroes on Supergirl, what the backstory is between her and Superman at the start of the movie, and what exactly is going on between her and Brainiac 5.