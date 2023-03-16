Dead by Daylight Mobile is now in app stores

Dead by Daylight Mobile, which brings the acclaimed 4v1 multiplayer horror game to Android and iOS devices, is now live on Google Play and the App Store.

From NetEase Games and Behaviour Interactive, the game sees four players take on the role of Survivors as they evade the fifth player, who is the Killer. The Survivors must work as a team to succeed, as they hide from the Killer and use their unique abilities to escape a grisly fate.

The Killer must use their supernatural abilities to track down the Survivors and take them out, one by one.

One of the biggest additions to Dead by Daylight Mobile is the Rift, which is coming to the mobile version for the first time. The Rift is a season pass that is filled with unique cosmetics, with each season lasting for two months.

Players can progress along the Rift Pass and earn free rewards, such as character customization items and in-game currencies.

Players can compete to secure their spot on Seasonal Leaderboards as they test their mettle in The Fog thanks to a newly updated Ranking System.