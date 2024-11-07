Deadpool & Wolverine holds on to Number 1 spot

Deadpool & Wolverine is enjoying a fifth week at Number 1 on the Official Film Chart, having outsold nearest rival It Ends With Us, by 999 copies.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice drops one (3) whileDespicable Me 4 holds tight at Number 4 in its tenth week on chart, marking its tenth consecutive week in the Top 5.

Twisters also holds on its position from last week (5) while witchy 90s flick Practical Magic lifts three places to Number 6. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is up one (7) finishing ahead of Dune: Part Two (8).

Rounding out the Top 10 this week is psychological thriller Trap (10), which re-enters the chart following its release on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 6th November 2024

LWPosTitleLabel
11DEADPOOL & WOLVERINEWALT DISNEY
32IT ENDS WITH USSONY PICTURES HE
23BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICEWARNER HOME VIDEO
44DESPICABLE ME 4UNIVERSAL PICTURES
55TWISTERSWARNER HOME VIDEO
96PRACTICAL MAGICWARNER HOME VIDEO
87GHOSTBUSTERS – FROZEN EMPIRESONY PICTURES HE
108DUNE – PT 2WARNER HOME VIDEO
149CORALINEUNIVERSAL PICTURES
RE10TRAPWARNER HOME VIDEO
