Alien: Romulus is this week’s bestselling film

Image: Fox.

Alien: Romulus takes the Number 1 spot on this week’s Official Film Chart – the only UK chart to count both digital and physical sales – following its release on disc.

The latest chapter in the Alien saga lifts three places to top the chart for the first time.

Meanwhile, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice re-enters the chart this week, matching its previous peak of Number 2, while Christmas classic Elf sits at Number 3.

Four more Christmas films feature in this week’s Top 10; Love Actually, which flies ten (4), The Polar Express, up seven (5), last week’s Number 1 The Grinch (2018) (7) and the live-action 2000 version of The Grinch (9), lifting four places.

This week’s highest new entry is 2023 epic Godzilla Minus One, which makes its debut at Number 6.

We also see former Number 1 Wonka soar up 16 places to Number 8, marking its 23rd non-consecutive week in the Top 10.

Rounding out this week’s chart is former chart-topper Deadpool & Wolverine, which tumbles seven places to Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 11th December 2024