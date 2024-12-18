Venom: The Last Dance leads this week’s film chart

by

Staff

Venom: The Last Dance sits at Number 1 on the Official Film Chart in a chart debut which, combined with the rise of festive favourite Love Actually (2), pushes last week’s chart-topper Alien: Romulus down to third place. 

Transformers One debuts at while Elf (5) and The Polar Express (6) both enjoying another week in the Top 10, just ahead Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (7).

Flying into the Top 10 for the very first time this week is Nativity 2: Danger In The Manger (8), which previously peaked at Number 14, closely followed by 2011 animated feature Arthur Christmas (9) which marks its fifth total week in the Top 10.

Finally, Deadpool & Wolverine holds at Number 10 for another week.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 18th December 2024

LWPosTitleLabel
NEW1VENOM – THE LAST DANCESONY PICTURES HE
42LOVE ACTUALLYUNIVERSAL PICTURES
13ALIEN – ROMULUS20TH CENTURY FOX HE
NEW4TRANSFORMERS ONEPARAMOUNT
35ELFWARNER HOME VIDEO
56THE POLAR EXPRESSWARNER HOME VIDEO
27BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICEWARNER HOME VIDEO
148NATIVITY 2 – DANGER IN THE MANGERENTERTAINMENT ONE
119ARTHUR CHRISTMASSONY PICTURES HE
1010DEADPOOL & WOLVERINEMARVEL FILMS
© Official Charts Company 2024
Tagged with: ,
Filed under: