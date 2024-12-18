Venom: The Last Dance leads this week’s film chart

Venom: The Last Dance sits at Number 1 on the Official Film Chart in a chart debut which, combined with the rise of festive favourite Love Actually (2), pushes last week’s chart-topper Alien: Romulus down to third place.

Transformers One debuts at while Elf (5) and The Polar Express (6) both enjoying another week in the Top 10, just ahead Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (7).

Flying into the Top 10 for the very first time this week is Nativity 2: Danger In The Manger (8), which previously peaked at Number 14, closely followed by 2011 animated feature Arthur Christmas (9) which marks its fifth total week in the Top 10.

Finally, Deadpool & Wolverine holds at Number 10 for another week.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 18th December 2024