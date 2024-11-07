BBC’s UK commercial channels complete their rebrand

The BBC has completed the re-branding of its UK commercial channels, with its two subscription outlets, Gold and alibi, now adopting new ‘U&…’ branding on all platforms.

In addition to its Licence Fee funded channels, the BBC’s UK line-up includes a portfolio of advert and subscription-funded channels plus an ad-funded streaming service.

These are operated by UKTV, a wholly owned subsidiary of the BBC’s commercial arm, and offer a mix of original commissions, overseas acquisitions and content from the BBC archives.

Earlier this year it began rolling out a new ‘masterbrand’ which saw the UKTV Play streaming service renamed ‘U’ and the names of the channels prefaced by ‘U&’ – for example, Drama became U&Drama and Dave became U&Dave.

Both of the BBC’s subscription channels are available as part of pay-TV packages from Sky, Virgin Media and through Sky’s NOW streaming service.

Penny Brough, UKTV’s Chief Marketing Officer, said, “With our free-to-air portfolio and the U streaming service going from strength to strength under the U Masterbrand, I’m so excited to be bringing the same bold approach, with its warmth and personality, to our pay channels U&GOLD and U&alibi.

“The roll out of U has involved the work and dedication of our teams across the entire organisation so it’s a real moment to see the full set of channels finally under the U banner, connecting and better leveraging our brands as we continue our transition to a digital first and audience-led business.”