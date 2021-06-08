Death in Paradise cast joined by new co-star as filming gets underway for series 11

Ralph Little stars in Death In Paradise. Image: BBC / Red Planet / Denis Guyenon

Filming is underway on the next series of Death in Paradise and series regulars Ralf Little, Josephine Jobert, Don Warrington, Elizabeth Bourgine and Tahj Miles have been joined by new co-star Shantol Jackson (Yardie, Sprinter) as Sergeant Naomi Thomas, a gifted officer who has moved from a neighbouring island to join the Saint Marie force.

Shantol said: “I’m so grateful for this amazing opportunity to join the cast of this fun-filled, entertaining series. I used to watch Death in Paradise with my dad in Jamaica years ago when it just started and to now be in the show, knowing that he’ll be watching me, it’s truly a surreal moment. Looking forward to adding to the magic!”

As well as exploring how Naomi makes the shift from a smaller force, the eleventh series will explore how Marlon (Miles) gets on without mentor JP who left at the end of the last series, and will also reveal whether Neville (Little) finally revealed his true feelings for Florence after last year’s cliffhanger finale.

Executive producer Tim Key said: “We’re so excited to be back in Guadeloupe and calling action on our eleventh series – and also to welcome Shantol to the cast.

“She’s an amazing addition to the team and we can’t wait for the audience to meet Naomi. We also can’t wait to share some huge surprises we’ve got in store – after the success of our tenth anniversary we’ve set the bar pretty high, so we’re pulling out all the stops to make this our best series yet.”