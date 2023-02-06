Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise gets confirmed airdate 

Image shows Martha Lloyd (SALLY BRETTON) and Humphrey Goodman (KRIS MARSHALL). Image: BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Craig Hardie

The BBC have confirmed that Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise will debut on BBC One and iPlayer on Friday 24th February.

The series reunites viewers with DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and fiancée Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton) after their nail-biting will-they-won’t-they romance reached its emotional finale in Saint Marie in 2017.

A new adventure awaits as we find them arriving in Shipton Abbott, Martha’s hometown near the beautiful Devonshire coast, having left London.

As they embark on their new life, the couple are quickly thrown in at the deep end as Martha sets out to pursue her dream of running her own restaurant and Humphrey joins the local force.

Quickly making an impression on the somewhat eclectic team; DS Esther Williams (Zahra Ahmadi), PC Kelby Hartford (Dylan Llewellyn) and Margo Martins (Felicity Montagu), Humphrey sets out to help crack a host of baffling cases, with the Shipton Abbott squad witnessing a whole new approach to police work.

The show has been created by Death in Paradise creator Robert Thorogood and Tony Jordan, founder and executive chairman of Red Planet Pictures which is producing the series for the BBC and BritBox International.