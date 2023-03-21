To mark its 25th anniversary, space disaster epic Deep Impact is getting a 4K Ultra High-Definition Blu-ray release on May 1st courtesy of Paramount Home Entertainment.

Directed by Mimi Leder, the 1998 movie sees Earth come under threat from an enormous comet which is discovered by amateur astronomer Leo Beiderman (Elijah Wood).

Quickly classified to avoid panicking the public, the discovery prompts the US and Russian government to collaborate on the Messiah – a top secret mission to intercept and destroy the comet before it hits Earth and causes an extinction level event.

But despite the governments’ best efforts, the plans are accidentally uncovered by journalist Jenny Lerner (Téa Leoni), prompting a more public response to the threat, led by Morgan Freeman’s President Tom Beck.

The film also stars Robert Duvall as Messiah crewman and NASA legend Spurgeon “Fish” Tanner, Blair Underwood, Vanessa Redgrave and Maximilian Schell.

This 4K Blu-ray release includes both Dolby Vision and HDR-10 plus commentary and featurettes.