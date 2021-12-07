Deezer adds Christmas mood to Flow Wheel

Deezer has added a brand new seasonal ‘Christmas’ mood to the Flow Wheel.

To find the Christmas mood, first select ‘Flow’ in the Deezer app. Then simply tap the Flow Moods rainbow wheel icon above the cover art to bring up the seven different mood options, then pick “Christmas”.

“We know that music helps our listeners make the holidays feel special. But it’s easy to get stuck listening to the same Christmas album over and over again,” said Deezer’s Head of Product, Alexandra Leloup.

“Our new Christmas Flow mood lets users enjoy an endless and varied stream of holiday tunes that is in sync with their personal taste. It’s one of the ways we wish Happy Holidays to all of our listeners and thank them for their continued support.”