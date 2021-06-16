Deezer announced new ‘360 Sessions’ live performances for HiFi users

Image: Pexels

Deezer is bringing live performances from major stars including Dua Lipa, Anne-Marie, Circa Waves to life with new ‘360 Sessions‘.

Using Sony’s 360 object-based spatial audio technology, the 28 track playlist provides a unique immersive experience in which all audio elements – including vocals, individual instruments and audience – can be heard as if they are in different positions inside a 360 spherical space.

All that’s needed to enjoy the sessions is a subscription to Deezer HiFi and a pair of standard headphones. If you’re a Premium user, you can still enjoy the playlist, but in stereo as usual.

“We wanted to capture the magic and mood of a live performance with Deezer Sessions. Each act brings our fans up close and personal to their favorite artists,” said Jerome Coïc, Deezer’s Senior Special Operations & Partnerships Manager.

“To further preserve the integrity and specialness of each recording, we created ‘Deezer 360 Sessions’ in 360 Reality Audio. With 360 Reality Audio, fans will experience sounds that mimic an omni-directional soundscape that will transport each music fan to the heart of their favorite performance.”