Deezer brings synchronised lyrics to Xbox

Deezer has launched synchronized lyrics on Xbox, allowing gamers with a Premium Deezer account to sing along in real-time to their favourite songs. Xbox fans who want to take a break from playing can also hit pause and focus solely on their music.

Clement Durandeau, Partnership Integration, Product Manager at Deezer, said: “Our gaming community loves their personal music as much as their favourite Xbox games.

“Now we’re expanding their console experience with lyrics to give gamers even more entertainment options. It’s easier than ever to have a karaoke sing-along jam when you’re in the mood.

“And when it’s time for gaming, Deezer is right there with you to provide you with a personal soundtrack that goes along your digital adventure.”