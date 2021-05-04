Deezer reveals The Empire Strikes Back as UK’s top Star Wars soundtrack

Deezer has named The Empire Strikes Back as the favourite Star Wars trilogy soundtrack among UK users. John Williams’ score is the most streamed of all the franchise’s soundtracks, with The Imperial March track being a particular favourite.

The service also used Star Wars Day to reveal that streams of the saga’s soundtracks on Deezer HiFi increased by 184% worldwide since January 2019.

In order of popularity, the most played were:

The Empire Strikes Back A New Hope The Force Awakens The Rise of Skywalker The Phantom Menace Revenge of the Sith Attack of the Clones The Last Jedi Return of the Jedi

“Listening to Star Wars soundtracks in high fidelity with the right gear means you can hear all the rich detail that you’d likely miss through regular sound quality,” commented Antoine Jaeger, Deezer’s Soundtrack Editor.

“The minute you close your eyes, you’ll feel like you’re in a concert hall, listening to John Williams conduct the London Symphony Orchestra live.”

In addition to the soundtrack albums, Deezer is currently streaming the newly released Music From The Star Wars Saga – The Essential Collection featuring 18 of the saga’s most iconic tracks in 360 Reality Audio which uses spatial sound mixing to mimic the acoustics of a live performance for the ultimate listening experience.