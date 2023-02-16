Deezer strikes deal to power Sonos’ radio services 

Deezer has struck a long-term partnership with smart speaker manufacturer Sonos to power its Sonos Radio and Sonos Radio HD services.

Starting this April, the collaboration will see Deezer deliver key aspects of both services, including a catalogue of 90 million tracks, metadata, licensing, reporting & royalty management, and business intelligence & data.

Deezer and Sonos will deliver services to 16 countries worldwide, including the US, Canada, the UK, France and Germany.

“This is the start of a very exciting journey for Deezer and Sonos. Through this partnership Deezer can reach new listeners in major markets around the world, including the US.” said Jeronimo Folgueira, CEO, Deezer.

“Sonos has revolutionized the way we enjoy music and audio in our homes, with exceptional multi-room speakers, fantastic sound quality and thoughtfully curated Sonos Radio services. We can’t wait to play a key role in expanding this great customer offering.”

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence said: “Delivering a best in class branded content experience for our customers is an essential part of our long-term growth strategy and Deezer continues to be an excellent partner for supporting our ambitious goals to help the world listen better.

“As a pioneer in music streaming, Deezer has a proven track record in developing and growing a music service globally and I look forward to working together to improve the overall listening experience for our customers.”