Demiplane and Free League partner to create online RPG toolset and Game Companion

Demiplane has struck a multi-year licensing agreement with Free League to create Free League Nexus, an official digital toolset for the publisher’s line-up of roleplaying games.

Free League Nexus promises to enhance game sessions with planned features such as a digital reader, game rules compendium, character builder, and interactive character sheet, as well as an online playspace that allows fans to connect with other players.

The service launches in 2022 with an Early Access phase to collect community feedback and shape the final toolset. Players are invited to sign up for updates.

“Free League has taken the tabletop roleplaying space by storm in the last few years, publishing games that are steeped in masterful game design, unparalleled production value, and compelling storytelling potential,” said Adam Bradford, Chief Development Officer at Demiplane.

“We’re thrilled to bring this kind of digital support to life for these incredible games–I can’t wait to use Free League Nexus at my own table!”

Tomas Härenstam, CEO of Free League Publishing, said: “Tabletop gaming and its communities have been moving online for years, and we want our games to be where gamers are.

“Free League Nexus on Demiplane is another major step for us in this direction. We don’t want gamers to choose between playing online or at a physical table– Free League Nexus gives them tools to enhance the experience for both.”