Photo: Courtesy of Prime Video/Boris Martin © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

Amazon’s Prime Video will be streaming Dennis Quaid’s new movie, On a Wing and a Prayer, from April 7th.

Based on a true story, the film follows passenger Doug White’s (Quaid) harrowing journey to safely land a plane and save his entire family from insurmountable danger, after their pilot dies unexpectedly mid-flight.

The film also stars Heather Graham and Jesse Metcalfe.