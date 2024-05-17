Dermot O’Leary to explore Ireland’s food scene in new ITV series 

Dermot O’Leary will celebrate Ireland’s gastronomic heritage in a new five part series heading to ITV1 and ITVX.

In Dermot’s Taste of Ireland the presenter will visit Michelin star restaurants in Kinsale; fish for oysters in Cork; enjoy home-grown comfort food in Wexford; and explore the buzz of the Dublin food scene before venturing across to Northern Ireland to explore the culinary offers of Belfast and beyond.

O’Leary said: “I can’t wait to embark on this trip, to explore two of my great loves, Ireland and food. The food scene in Ireland is so exciting and to meet the people and try the produce will be a real treat.

“It’s exciting to see modern Ireland through second generation eyes – and to show that Ireland’s food is more than cabbage and stews… although all their cabbage and stews are also great!’

Leanne Clarke, Assistant Commissioner, ITV Entertainment & Daytime ITV said: “We are thrilled to be commissioning this brand new series, Dermot’s Taste of Ireland with one of our much-loved talents here at ITV. We can’t wait to learn more about the history and culture that Ireland has to offer.”

Charlotte Davis, Creative Director at series producers Rock Oyster Media, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Dermot as he explores his passion for Ireland and food in this fantastic new series for ITV.

“Dermot O’Leary’s Taste of Ireland will showcase all the very best of Irish produce, people and landscapes… as well as Dermot’s not inconsiderable cooking abilities! It promises to be a real treat.”