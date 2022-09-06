Digital UK appoints Samsung TV executive as Chief Commercial Officer

Digital UK, which manages the day to day running of both Freeview and Freesat, has appointed Samsung executive Deep Halder to the role of Chief Commercial Officer.

Halder will lead the development of the organisation’s commercial and partnership strategy with a statement announcing his appointment stressing “a key focus” on consumer electronics and operating systems partners as well as retail and content providers.

His appointment completes a shake-up of the top team at Digital UK which is owned by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 and is responsible for the day-to-day running and future development of the UK’s main free-to-view TV platforms.

CEO Jonathan Thompson said: “I’m delighted that Deep is joining Digital UK in this important role as we think about the evolution of free-to-air television in the UK. Building long-term partnerships across the industry has been a vital part of the success of free-to-view TV in the UK and will remain a key part of our future.

“Deep is a highly experienced exec with a long and successful career at one of the world’s leading technology companies and I’m looking forward to him bringing his experience and expertise to DUK as we move free TV forward.”

Halder said: “Working for Samsung has been a fantastic experience and I’m proud to have played a part in the company’s success as a Top 10 global brand. I’m now looking forward to moving to the other side of the TV business to lead the commercial activity for the UK’s free TV platforms in what is a fast moving, global market.

“I’m particularly looking forward to meeting all of the partners Digital UK already works with and hopefully forging some new relationships as well.”