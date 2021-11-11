Dinnerladies and Keeping Up Appearances return to iPlayer

The complete boxset of Victoria Wood’s Dinnerladies is now available to stream on BBC iPlayer with the service also announcing that every episode of Keeping Up Appearances and This Life will be added “in the coming weeks”.

Dan McGolpin, director, BBC iPlayer and channels, says: “BBC iPlayer has more choice than ever and alongside many of this year’s biggest hits we’re adding these star-studded nineties classics.

“We’ve got something for everyone, whether you want to binge on a much-loved programme or discover something new.”