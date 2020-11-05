SEENIT

DIRT 5 – new video gives first look at PlayStation 5 gameplay

Featuring an interview with DIRT 5 Technical Director David Springate, this new video reveals how Codemasters approached the task of readying the upcoming game for next generation consoles and gives the first look at PlayStation 5 gameplay ahead of its North America launch on 12th November. 

The game also arrives in Australia and New Zealand on November 12th and in the rest of the world a week later. 

The video also offers a look at exclusive features including what players can expect from the DualSense Wireless Controller. 

Springate says: “We’re delighted to finally reveal more details on the PlayStation 5 version of DIRT 5. 

“There are so many enhancements that players will love and they don’t come much bigger than the DualSense Wireless Controller, which is an industry gamechanger.” 

