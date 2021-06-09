Dirt Music – Australian love story gets trailer ahead of UK digital release

Blue Finch Film Releasing have announced that their latest release, Dirt Music, will be available on digital download from 19th July.

Adapted by Gregor Jordan from Tim Winton’s novel of the same name, the film stars Kelly Macdonald (Line of Duty), Garrett Hedlund (Tron: Legacy) & David Wenham (The Lord of the Rings).



Dirt Music follows Georgie (Macdonald) who’s barely holding it together these days without a drink. Once a nurse, now she’s trapped in White Point with local crayfish baron, Jim Buckridge (Wenham) and his two sons.

One hazy night she sees the lone figure of Lu Fox (Hedlund) appear in the mists of the bay. A long time ago he was a dirt musician, but now he survives as a poacher – an unwise choice given Jim’s iron-grip on the local fishing trade. Georgie is instantly drawn to Lu, and the pair begin an intense affair.

What Georgie doesn’t realise is that the Foxes and the Buckridges have a long, murky history which just might rise to the surface.