Disaster epic Shattered Earth is getting a UK release next month

Trinity CineAsia is bringing the action-packed disaster film Shattered Earth to DVD on August 29th and to digital retailers on 12th September.

Synopsis:

Get ready for an explosive action blockbuster in this epic struggle for survival. A peaceful town turns into a living hell when a devastating earthquake is triggered, causing buildings to tumble and sinkholes to open.

A retired railway soldier and his son, an explosives engineer, travel deep into a cave to rescue trapped survivors. However, a second terrifying quake is just hours away, threatening to bury the whole town and everyone in it.