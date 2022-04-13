Disaster movie The Burning Sea is getting a UK release

Norwegian disaster thriller The Burning Sea will be available through UK digital retailers from May 30th via Elysian Film Group Distribution.

Directed by John Andreas Andersen (The Quake) and produced by the Norwegian based Fantefilm Fiksjon, the film stars Kristine Kujath Thorp, Rolf Kristian Larsen, Anders Baasmo, Bjørn Floberg, Anneke von der Lippe, Ane Skumsvoll, Cengiz Al, and Nils Elias Olsen.

Synopsis:

In 1969, the Norwegian government announces their discovery of one of the world’s largest oil fields in the neighbouring North Sea, launching a prosperous period of offshore drilling.

Fifty years later, the environmental consequences begin to manifest – a crack has opened on the ocean floor, causing a rig to collapse.

A team of researchers, including submarine operator Sofia (Kristine Kujath Thorp), rushes in to search for the missing and assess the cause of the damage. But what they discover is that this is just the start of a possible apocalyptic catastrophe…