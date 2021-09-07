Discovery and Tennis Australia extend broadcast deal for 10 more years

The Australian Open is to remain exclusively available to European fans via Discovery’s linear and digital platforms after the broadcaster and Tennis Australia expanded their partnership for a further 10 years.

Eurosport will also hold exclusive rights to AO lead-up events, including the Adelaide International ATP tournament. In addition, Discovery will collaborate with Tennis Australia on a wide range of lifestyle and entertainment content to tell more of the rich stories from the tournament and go beyond the sport alone.

The agreement, which comes into effect in 2022, extends Eurosport’s association with the first Grand Slam on the tennis calendar to more than 25 years having broadcast its first Australian Open in 1995.

Andrew Georgiou, President of Sports, Discovery, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Tennis Australia and deepen our association with them around what is one of the jewels in the crown of the tennis season.

“We have an incredible heritage in delivering leading tennis coverage for broad audiences enjoying Grand Slam events on our platforms, covering all the stories that matter on and off the court on whichever platform people chose to follow the tournament. “



Craig Tiley, CEO, Tennis Australia, and Tournament Director, Australian Open, added: “For more than 25 years Eurosport has helped showcase the best of the Australian Open into Europe and we are delighted to extend and expand this historic partnership.

“We look forward to bringing our innovative coverage to life through Eurosport and Discovery’s free to air, subscription TV and multiple online destinations, and telling the stories of the players both on the court and beyond. both in January and throughout the year.”