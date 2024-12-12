Discovery Channel and IAEA for new public awareness campaign

A new campaign educating the public about nuclear science is to air on Discovery Channel under a partnership between channel owner Warner Bros. Discovery and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The ‘Good To Know’ TV campaign will focus on issues the world faces, including climate change and hunger, that nuclear science and the innovative solutions it offers can help to address.

It will air during 2025 on the following local versions of the channel: Discovery Channel Spain, Discovery Channel Portugal, Discovery Channel Central Europe, Discovery Channel Nordics​, Discovery Channel France​, Discovery Channel Romania​, Discovery Channel Hungary, Discovery Channel South Africa, Discovery Channel Middle East​, Discovery Channel Benelux​, and Discovery Channel Poland.

Jamie Cooke, General Manager at Warner Bros. Discovery Central East Europe, Turkey, and the Middle East, said: “Part of our strategy is to create mindfulness within our viewers on topics about the environment, social issues and education.

“I am very excited about this brand-new partnership with IAEA, as this is a great example of how we like to use our media for good.

“Every month, Discovery Channel reaches over 40 million viewers across EMEA and we are thrilled that our viewers will get the opportunity to learn more about how nuclear science is being used in innovative ways to improve our lives and advance the environmental sustainability agenda.

“Next year Discovery Channel celebrates 40 years since its global launch, and the timing for this partnership with IAEA could not start at a better moment.”

Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General at the International Atomic Energy Agency, added: “We are excited to work with the Discovery Channel to help even more people learn about the amazing world of nuclear science.

“From the IAEA’s unique laboratories, our scientists are using radiation to recycle plastics and create plants that can better withstand climate change, they’re researching new targeted forms of cancer therapy, and much more.

“In the last couple of years alone, the IAEA sent seeds into space to see if we can develop even stronger variants; we sent scientists to Antarctica to collect accurate data about plastic pollution and we helped conservationists use radiotracers to combat rhino poaching!

“There are so many fascinating stories to tell about the cutting-edge nuclear techniques through which the IAEA assists countries in the fight against hunger, disease, climate change and energy poverty, to name just a few, and we are very happy to be telling them together with the Discovery Channel.”