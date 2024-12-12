BT to expand role of AI in boosting customer service experience

BT has confirmed plans to increase its use of Artificial Intelligence in support and customer service roles across its group following the successful adoption of the technology by its EE brand.

The group’s flagship mobile and broadband brand has been using AI products Sprinklr to power its virtual assistant (VA) Aimee which can help customers with a range of billing and support queries.

Examples of the technology’s use highlighted by BT include the assistant’s ability to help prepare for international which it says “has halved the need for online chat/messaging support” interactions with customer service agents.

Aimee can use generative AI to provide detailed explanations of billing charges.

BT says customer use of the VA use has risen 51% year on year to account for around 60,000 conversations per week, “demonstrating customer enthusiasm for the channel as its capabilities continue to be improved”.

It adds that this frees time for staff to help customers “with more complex issues and deliver an even more personal experience”.

The business says it now plans to expand its use of generative AI to further improve customer support across its Business, Consumer and internal contact channels.

Harry Singh, MD of Consumer Digital at BT Group, commented: “The collaboration with Sprinklr marks a significant step forward in BT Group’s commitment to using cutting-edge technology to deliver exceptional customer experiences.

“With our customer contact platform, we have unlocked powerful AI-enhanced capabilities for our customer service, boosting satisfaction and creating exciting new opportunities for customer experience.”

Sprinklr President and CEO Rory Read, added: “We’re delighted to be working alongside the iconic brands within BT Group, at the forefront of innovative customer engagement through effective AI.

“AI has huge potential to enhance and elevate customer experiences, and it’s been fantastic to help BT Group achieve such brilliant results, so quickly.”