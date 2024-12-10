Max now available on Titan OS Smart TVs

Max, the streaming service from Warner Bros. Discovery, is now available across Europe on Philips smart TVs powered by the Titan operating system.

The app will also be made available on other brands running the OS, starting with JVC TVs.

Available in most major European markets, Max offers a line-up of shows and films from WBD’s studios and channels, including HBO, Discovery and Food Network.

Earlier this week it was confirmed the streaming service would launch in the UK in early 2026.

Jacinto Roca, CEO at Titan OS, stated: “We’re thrilled to bring Max’s world-class library to millions of homes across Europe, offering our users iconic franchises and premium entertainment.

“This partnership reinforces our commitment to creating the best TV experience. By leveraging our personalisation and discoverability features, we aim to connect Max’s incredible offering with the right audiences”.