Discovery confirms launch of new subscription video on demand service discovery+

Discovery is relaunching its dplay catch-up and on-demand service as discovery+ which will offer 13 pay-TV and free-to-air brands with both “a subscription Entertainment Pass and ad-funded catch-up service”.

Channels available include Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, ID, Discovery Science, Discovery Turbo and Discovery History, Quest, Really, Quest Red, HGTV, Food Network and DMAX.

The service costs £4.99 per month or £59.99 per year, with a special launch offer of £29.99 for the first year also available.

discovery+ will launch first on Sky Q, with customers getting 12 months free access to a new ad-free paid tier, after which they can add the cost to their Sky bill.

The service will also be rolling out to additional platforms over the next year.

James Gibbons, EVP GM UK & Nordics, said: “We’ve just celebrated our best quarter ever for audience share, and buoyed by that success are excited to announce the launch of discovery+, to fuel the rapidly evolving demand for consumers to stream content at a time and on a device of their choosing.

“The home of real-life entertainment will satisfy consumers’ growing appetite for premium unscripted entertainment, from food and homes to motoring and adventure, and will complement the streaming services already available in the market.

“We’re particularly pleased to share this milestone moment with our long-standing partner Sky, who have been with us every step of the way in our quest to reach fans of real-life entertainment wherever they are in the UK.”