Discovery confirms more Sarah Beeny plus three new commissions for HGTV

Discovery has commissioned three new shows for its property-themed channel, HGTV, as well as a further run of Sarah Beeny’s Renovate Don’t Relocate.

The new shows are:

My Mortgage Free Home, produced by Raise The Roof Productions, sees property presenter Amanda Lamb meet families who want to change their lives by moving to a mortgage free house.

Whether they’re looking for a different lifestyle, in search of a smaller property, or on the hunt for more green space, the families are shown what they could buy if they ditched their mortgage debt by selling and using their equity to buy a new home.

A second Raise the Roof production, Quick Little Builds, taps into the challenges we’re all facing to make our homes and spaces work better for us as multi-functional spaces, for work and play.

Each show features a different family as they set out on a dream building project.

From treehouses to home offices, loft conversions to boats and even buses, presenter and architect Gabrielle Omar discovers what motivates the families to pick their project and takes a close look at their plans, offering expert tips and advice along the way.

My Dream Derelict Home in the Sun from True North sees property pro Scarlette Douglas embark on a mission to help Brits determined to obtain their dream home abroad.

Scarlette follows families from the beginning of their journey, through the whole renovation and build project and eventually she’ll reveal whether they end up with what they set out to achieve, a dream home in the sun.

Clare Laycock, SVP, Head of Lifestyle and Entertainment Brands at Discovery UK and Ireland, said: “Since rebranding Home to HGTV earlier this year, we’ve combined the best British and American home and property shows to inspire viewers to transform their homes.

“It’s been an exciting 6 months for the channel with huge gains in audience share fuelled by top performing local commissions like Sarah Beeny’s Renovate Don’t Relocate.

“On the back of this success I’m delighted to announce these new commissions and welcome Amanda Lamb, Scarlette Douglas and Gabrielle Omar to HGTV.”