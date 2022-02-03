Discovery orders second series of Richard Hammond’s Workshop

A second series of Richard Hammond’s Workshop, which sees the Grand Tour and former Top Gear presenter building a classic car restoration business, has been ordered by Discovery.

The series follows Hammond and his team of expert mechanics as they struggle to make the business break even and eventually turn a profit. The first series, which launched in October 2021, was one of the top performing shows on discovery+

Simon Downing, SVP Marketing, Head of Factual & Docs UK at Discovery, said: “Richard Hammond’s Workshop has been a standout series on discovery+ and we are delighted to again partner with Chimp Television and Krempelwood to bring viewers series two.

“The show reaches far beyond the motoring fan base and has proved to be one of our most popular commissions through its deep-dive into not only Richard Hammond’s new business but his life.

“We are thrilled to bring even more access and insight into the trials and tribulations of a car restoration start-up and the colourful characters who make the show so uniquely entertaining yet real.”