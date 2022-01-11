Discovery outlets to screen UFC in Spain and the Netherlands

Discovery has signed a “long-term” deal to show every UFC match live and on-demand in the Netherlands and Spain.

From January 15th, viewers in the Netherlands will be able to follow the action on discovery+ while Spanish fans will have access via the Eurosport channels and app.

In addition to every event on the calendar, fans will also have access to additional UFC programming such as Countdown and UFC Connected.



Gijs Poortman, Head of Discovery Sports Netherlands, said: “With the acquisition of the rights to broadcast UFC on discovery+, we are further expanding our already broad sports offering with the most premium fight sport.



“To create the perfect experience, we will produce a full studio show and have additional content for the MMA fan, so discovery+ will truly become the new Streaming Home of UFC in The Netherlands for years to come.

“With Eurosport.nl as the destination for UFC news, we feel we can perfectly serve the Dutch UFC fan. We can’t wait to start.”



Fernando Ruiz, Sports Editorial Senior Manager, Eurosport Spain, said: “With this new addition to our portfolio of rights, Eurosport further strengthens its extensive catalogue of international sports events to offer fans in Spain.

“In addition to broadcasting the most competitive mixed martial arts events to more viewers, fans of combat sports will be able to follow the best coverage of UFC on Eurosport’s channels and digital platforms in Spain until 2026.”



David Shaw, UFC Senior Vice President of Content and International, added: “The Discovery team came to us with a vision perfectly aligned with our growth aspirations in Europe.

“This multi-year, multi-territory agreement will give UFC and our athletes a platform like never before, providing our fans in the Netherlands and Spain with access to more localised content as well as all the big blockbuster events. We’re excited about taking UFC to the next level alongside Discovery.”