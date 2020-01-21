Discovery rebrands Home to HGTV

Discovery has today rebranded Home, the lifestyle and property themes channel acquired as part of the split of UKTV assets, to HGTV.

The brand is new to the UK but is already well known to US audiences and the rebranding coincides with the arrival a number of American shows, including Fixer Upper, Lottery Dream Home and House Hunters.

These will sit alongside familiar British shows such as Sarah Beeny’s Renovate Don’t Relocate, Escape to the Country and DIY SOS.

Six new branding idents will be seen on screen from today, each of which “reflects the British trends, seasons and content of the channel”.

Clare Laycock, SVP Head of Lifestyle and Entertainment Brands said: “We are excited to welcome this iconic global brand to the UK.

“HGTV powers people’s passions for home with the best property and renovation shows in the world. Its launch in this market is supported by a playful new brand identity and a local HGTV website, rich with inspiring home improvement content.

“As the ultimate destination for home enthusiasts, its launch provides a powerful opportunity to connect advertisers with these fans across all platforms.”

HGTV is available on BT TV 42, Freeview 42, Sky 158, Virgin 279 and Youview 42 and can be streamed on dplay, Discovery’s free streaming service.