Discovery reveals details of Tokyo Olympics coverage

Discovery has revealed new details of its Tokyo Olympics coverage which this year shifts to its new discovery+ streaming service in the UK, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Spain.

In all other European markets outside Russia the broadcaster’s coverage will be available through its Eurosport brand.

Alongside the sporting action, the outlets will air a host of specials including Head to Head which starts on April 14th and will see two experts compare and contrast some of the greatest icons of the Olympic era.

Also starting on April 14th, The Olympic Stories series will look back at some of the iconic moments that have become etched in Olympic history. A third new format, Essential Olympic Stories, will premiere on 18 May which aims to tell some of the most thrilling stories in Olympic history.

Andrew Georgiou, President, Eurosport and Global Sports Rights & Sports Marketing Services, said: “Nothing brings the world together like an Olympic Games.

“As all our communities look for the light at the end of the tunnel, this summer’s Games promises to be one of the most culturally relevant and significant in living memory, representing a much-needed celebration of humanity and global resilience.



“The way we bring this to life is by telling the most important stories, the ones that really matter on the road to Tokyo and help bring everyone closer to their heroes through our new and exclusive formats and series.



“Discovery’s unrivalled scale, coupled with Eurosport’s deep sports expertise, will engage the biggest aggregated audience across Europe during the Games and will be the only places to watch every unmissable moment, every medal and every hero as part of the most comprehensive Olympic Games experience ever.”