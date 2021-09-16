Discovery secures long-term deal to show the Laver Cup in Europe

Discovery has struck a ten-year deal to show the Laver Cup across its European platforms from 2021 to 2030, excluding France in 2021 and 2022 and on a non-exclusive basis in Turkey in 2021 and 2022.

The tournament, first launched in 2017 by TEAM8 – the Sports and Entertainment company co-founded by Roger Federer – and named after 11-time Grand Slam champion Rod Laver, pits six of the top men’s tennis players from Europe against six of their counterparts from the rest of the world.

Andrew Georgiou, President of Sports, Discovery, said: “We are pleased to build on our recent agreement to show the Australian Open for a further ten years by securing this decade-long deal to bring the Laver Cup to viewers across Europe.

“Discovery has a proven track record of unlocking the power of tennis through the best storytelling, deep sports expertise and world-class technology to produce and distribute coverage and content around the biggest tournaments to large and unmatched audiences.

“We look forward to working as a trusted partner to the Laver Cup to continue growing the reach of the tournament for all to enjoy.”

Tony Godsick, CEO of TEAM8 and Chairman of the Laver Cup, said: “We are excited to partner with Discovery Sports and Eurosport on this landmark 10-year agreement that will bring the Laver Cup to tennis and sports fans across Europe.

“Europe is a force in men’s tennis, with Team Europe winning all three editions of the Laver Cup so far, and it is also a critical audience for us to reach.

“With Eurosport, we look forward to engaging Laver Cup fans on all platforms later this month from Laver Cup 2021 in Boston, and from London in 2022, and beyond.”