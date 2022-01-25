Discovery sets out Winter Olympics coverage details

Discovery has promised 1,200 live hours of coverage from next month’s Winter Games, with more than 107 experts and presenters ready to bring sports fans in 50 countries and territories all the top action.

Coverage will be available on discovery+ in selected markets and through Eurosport’s digital services from 2 February.

In the UK, fans can access all the action through discovery+, Eurosport 1 & 2 plus three dedicated pop-up channels, and the Eurosport app.

Andrew Georgiou, President of Sport, Discovery said: “For the second time in six months Discovery viewers will be treated to a stunning Olympic menu of incredible action, top on-screen talent, analysis, innovation and entertainment, on the only place to watch all of the Olympics – discovery+ and Eurosport.

“We showed in Tokyo that we could deliver exceptional and unique Olympic Games coverage, even in the middle of a pandemic.

“For Beijing 2022, our unrivalled line-up of experts, industry-leading technology and ambitious approach by placing all the live action on discovery+ alongside real-life entertainment content will once again engage viewers for longer both during and after the Games.



“We are really excited to be taking our viewers on a winter sports journey like never before, and we know our audiences will discover and enjoy new insights, stories and highlights as Discovery unlocks the power of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.”