Discovery signs long-term Giro d’Italia deal

Discovery will be the exclusive home of the Giro d’Italia in most countries, including the UK, until at least 2025 under a new deal signed with RCS Sport.

The deal will see live and uninterrupted coverage of every stage from the year’s first Grand Tour on Eurosport’s broadcast channels, with discovery+ serving as the contest’s online home.

Coverage will also be available through the Global Cycling Network.

Andrew Georgiou, President, Eurosport and Global Sports Rights & Sports Marketing Solutions, said: “We’re pleased to have consolidated our portfolio of world-class cycling rights through a long-term extension with RCS to keep the Giro d’Italia on our channels and platforms for years to come.

“Through our partnership between Eurosport and GCN, and increasingly in 2021 through discovery+, we will continue to harness our deep cycling expertise and unrivalled global scale to unlock the power of the sport for all to enjoy.”