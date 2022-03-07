Discovery Sports and Super League Triathlon strike broadcast deal

Image: Super League Triathlon

Live and on-demand coverage of all 2022 Super League Triathlon (SLT) events will air and stream across Discovery Sports’ channels and apps.

The world’s swim-bike-run series kicks off with the Arena Games Triathlon, a new esports format blending real life and virtual racing to deliver an immersive viewing experience.

It will crown official triathlon esports World Champions thanks to its agreement with World Triathlon via events in Munich (April 9), London (April 23) and Singapore (May 7). Later in the year SLT will stage its global Championship Series with a calendar of outdoor events around the world.

The deal with Discovery Sports will bring live coverage and highlights content of all SLT events to Eurosport 1 and 2. Discovery will also harness its streaming products – discovery+ and the Eurosport App – to bring live and on-demand coverage to its subscribers while stories from the SLT will be told via Eurosport.com.

Michael D’hulst, CEO at Super League Triathlon, said: “Super League Triathlon’s mission is to bring professional triathlon to a mainstream audience and give our amazing athletes and sport the best platform to grow.

“Partnering with Discovery is a significant milestone as it allows us to work with a fantastic company who, like Super League, are known for innovation and delivering amazing content to sports fans. It also opens up triathlon for regular viewing to a massive audience already engaged in watching sport.”

Trojan Paillot, VP Sports Rights Acquisition and Syndication at Discovery Sports, said: “We have long championed elite triathlon events between Olympic cycles and are committed to bringing inspirational stories involving the world’s best triathletes to fans across Europe.

“We look forward to partnering with Super League Triathlon to harness the full scale of our channels and digital platforms including discovery+ to offer viewers access to every moment of SLT action in 2022.”