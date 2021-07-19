Discovery to bring extensive Tokyo Olympic Games highlights to YouTube

Discovery is to make extensive highlights from the Tokyo Olympic Games available on YouTube. The broadcaster, which is showing the full games on Eurosport and on discovery+, will use its Eurosport YouTube Channel to host regular clips, including on-demand highlights, daily recaps and athlete spotlights. It will also offer live coverage of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

Scott Young, Head of Sports Production and Content, Discovery Sports, said: “Discovery and Eurosport prides itself on telling the most unique and compelling stories that immerse fans in the sports and athletes they love.

“It is then vital we make these stories available to fans however they choose to watch, helping to engage new and different audiences with the world’s greatest sporting events.”

Rob Pilgrim, Head of Sport for YouTube in EMEA said: “The Olympic Games are so special because they are truly global. Every competing nation follows their athletes’ highs and lows so avidly, and we are delighted to have Discovery and Eurosport partner with YouTube to reach new and different audiences.

“Whoever you are cheering for, whatever sport you love, you will be able to catch up on all the action on the Eurosport YouTube channel.”