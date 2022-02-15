￼Discovery+ to introduce adverts from next month

Discovery+ is to impose adverts on subscribers to its entertainment pass from next month in return for a reduction in the cost of both a monthly and annual subscription.

Prices for the pass will fall from £4.99pm/£49.99pa to £3.99pm/£39.99pa, with customers then seeing a “limited” number of adverts within on-demand shows. Customers who wish to avoid adverts would need to upgrade to the service’s more expensive Entertainment & Sport Pass which will remain ad-free on-demand.

James Gibbons, EVP, GM UK and Nordics, Discovery Inc, said: “From March, we will bring consumers two distinct products: both offering our premium unscripted content at great value, but with the choice of limited ads or ad-free viewing on-demand.

“By reshaping our offering we are able to reduce the cost of our Entertainment Pass to just £3.99/month, one of the most competitive price points in the market, whilst still offering less than half the amount of ads viewers experience through linear television.

“Through our Entertainment & Sport Pass consumers have the choice to select an ad-free on-demand service and have access to all of our entertainment content plus our full sports line-up.

“We know there is an appetite for choice amongst our users as research shows us nearly three quarters of discovery+ subscribers are open to seeing adverts if it means a reduction in price and we look forward to launching our new offering in response.”