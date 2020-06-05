Discovery’s Food Network commissions new Tom Kerridge BBQ series

A brand-new Tom Kerridge cooking show is coming to Discovery’s Food Network.

Produced by Blink Films, Tom Kerridge Barbecues sees the popular chef share his passion for BBQs and cooking with fire.

Through 12 meals, each with a central dish and two supporting dishes, he works up some tasty recipes, from juicy steaks to delicately spiced fish dishes and whole roasted chicken.

Clare Laycock, Discovery’s VP Head of Lifestyle and Entertainment Brands said: “It’s a joy to welcome one of Britain’s best loved chefs back to Food Network with this new series.

“Tom is an expert at seeking out the most unique recipes. With more and more people turning to BBQs to feed their families this summer, it’s the perfect time for him to help Britain up its BBQ game and create truly stunning meals.”

Kerridge added: “Who doesn’t like outdoor food? Sunshine, the sound of food cooking, and most of all, the incredible smells! I’m going to be cooking a wide range of dishes, lots of different flavours, but all of it focused on outdoor eating.”

Dan Chambers, Creative Director at Blink Films said: “I defy anyone to watch the show without having an overwhelming desire to get creative with their tongs and coals.”